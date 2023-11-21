Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in McNairy County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in McNairy County, Tennessee today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
McNairy County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crockett County High School at McNairy Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Selmer, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
