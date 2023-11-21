The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) play the UAB Blazers (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders made 45.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.1 percentage points higher than the Blazers allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

In games Middle Tennessee shot higher than 41.2% from the field, it went 14-10 overall.

The Blue Raiders were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Blazers finished third.

Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Blue Raiders averaged were just 0.2 fewer points than the Blazers allowed (70.3).

Middle Tennessee had an 11-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee scored 72.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Blue Raiders surrendered 60.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 76.1.

When playing at home, Middle Tennessee made 0.4 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to away from home (34.5%).

Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule