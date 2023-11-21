Middle Tennessee vs. UAB November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The UAB Blazers (0-2) will meet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Middle Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)
- DeAndre Dishman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Teafale Lenard: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Camryn Weston: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eli Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elias King: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
UAB Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Eric Gaines: 11.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trey Jemison: 9.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK
- KJ Buffen: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ty Brewer: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|UAB AVG
|UAB Rank
|210th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|80.7
|13th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|184th
|251st
|30.6
|Rebounds
|37.6
|3rd
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|5th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|333rd
|10.8
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|12.1
|212th
