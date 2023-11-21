The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) play the UAB Blazers (2-2) as only 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 139.5.

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Middle Tennessee -1.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Middle Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee and its opponents went over 139.5 combined points in 14 of 29 games last season.

Middle Tennessee's outings last season had an average of 137.8 points, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Middle Tennessee won 75% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (9-3).

The Blue Raiders went 9-3 last year (winning 75% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, Middle Tennessee has an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Middle Tennessee 14 48.3% 70.1 150.8 67.8 138.1 137.1 UAB 25 83.3% 80.7 150.8 70.3 138.1 147.3

Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends

Last year, the 70.1 points per game the Blue Raiders put up were only 0.2 fewer points than the Blazers gave up (70.3).

When Middle Tennessee totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 8-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall.

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Middle Tennessee 15-14-0 7-6 17-12-0 UAB 14-16-0 1-2 20-10-0

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Middle Tennessee UAB 12-2 Home Record 17-2 3-11 Away Record 7-5 8-2-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 3-11-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.3 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

