Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Obion County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Obion County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Obion County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradford High School at South Fulton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Bradford, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.