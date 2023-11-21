Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Rutherford County, Tennessee today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Blackman High School at Centennial High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21

1:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Franklin, TN

Franklin, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stewarts Creek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21

6:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Smyrna, TN

Smyrna, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Zion Christian Academy at Middle Tennessee Christian School