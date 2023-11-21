Saddiq Bey and his Atlanta Hawks teammates face off versus the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bey, in his last showing, had 17 points and seven rebounds in a 126-116 loss to the 76ers.

Below, we look at Bey's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-110)

Over 12.5 (-110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pacers allowed 119.5 points per contest last season, 29th in the NBA.

The Pacers allowed 45.3 rebounds on average last season, 28th in the league.

The Pacers conceded 26.4 assists per game last year (26th in the NBA).

Defensively, the Pacers conceded 12.4 made three-pointers per game last season, 17th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Saddiq Bey vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/25/2023 25 18 6 1 3 0 0 10/22/2022 36 20 11 3 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.