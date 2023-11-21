The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The Volunteers have also taken four games in a row.

Tennessee vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
  • Tennessee went 15-4 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Volunteers put up an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 8.1 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up to opponents.
  • Tennessee put together a 20-6 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.1).
  • The Volunteers conceded fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than away (63.7) last season.
  • Tennessee made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than on the road (32.6%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

