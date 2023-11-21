Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trousdale County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Trousdale County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trousdale County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Trousdale County High School at Smith County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Carthage, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.