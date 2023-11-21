A pair of sputtering teams square off when the North Alabama Lions (1-3) host the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Lions will aim to stop a three-game losing streak against the Skyhawks, losers of four straight.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin vs. North Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Skyhawks scored an average of 64.2 points per game last year, just 0.5 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lions gave up to opponents.
  • When UT Martin gave up fewer than 66.3 points last season, it went 12-5.
  • Last year, the 66.3 points per game the Lions put up were only two more points than the Skyhawks allowed (64.3).
  • North Alabama went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.

UT Martin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Vanderbilt L 70-68 Skyhawk Arena
11/14/2023 @ Central Arkansas L 56-45 Farris Center
11/18/2023 South Dakota State L 55-38 Skyhawk Arena
11/21/2023 @ North Alabama - Flowers Hall
11/28/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
12/2/2023 Evansville - Skyhawk Arena

