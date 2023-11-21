A pair of sputtering teams square off when the North Alabama Lions (1-3) host the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Lions will aim to stop a three-game losing streak against the Skyhawks, losers of four straight.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin vs. North Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks scored an average of 64.2 points per game last year, just 0.5 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lions gave up to opponents.

When UT Martin gave up fewer than 66.3 points last season, it went 12-5.

Last year, the 66.3 points per game the Lions put up were only two more points than the Skyhawks allowed (64.3).

North Alabama went 12-5 last season when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Martin Schedule