The Austin Peay Governors (2-3) will visit the Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: FloHoops

This season, the Governors have a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.2% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.

The Governors are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hornets sit at 55th.

The 67.2 points per game the Governors put up are 13 fewer points than the Hornets give up (80.2).

Austin Peay averaged 71.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 10.8 more points than it averaged in road games (60.9).

When playing at home, the Governors gave up 11.4 fewer points per game (67) than in away games (78.4).

Austin Peay made 8.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.2 more threes and 8% points better than it averaged away from home (6.1 threes per game, 28.1% three-point percentage).

