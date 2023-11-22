The Austin Peay Governors (2-3) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 131.5.

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Austin Peay -1.5 131.5

Austin Peay Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, one Austin Peay contest has gone over 131.5 points.

Austin Peay's contests this year have an average point total of 132.8, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Governors are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Austin Peay has not played a game this season while listed as the favorite.

The Governors have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -120.

Austin Peay has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Austin Peay 1 33.3% 67.2 145.6 65.6 145.8 136.2 Sacramento State 4 100% 78.4 145.6 80.2 145.8 142.5

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

The Governors put up 13.0 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Hornets give up (80.2).

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Austin Peay 1-2-0 0-0 0-3-0 Sacramento State 0-4-0 0-3 3-1-0

Austin Peay vs. Sacramento State Home/Away Splits

Austin Peay Sacramento State 7-8 Home Record 9-4 1-13 Away Record 5-10 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.3 60.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

