Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bradley County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Bradley County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bradley County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cleveland High School at The Howard School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.