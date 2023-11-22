Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Carter County, Tennessee is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carter County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Unaka High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.