Clint Capela plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 21, Capela put up 14 points and two blocks in a 157-152 loss versus the Pacers.

Below we will look at Capela's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-120)

Over 9.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-122)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 112.5 points per game last year made the Nets the eighth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Nets gave up 45.1 rebounds on average last season, 27th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Nets were ranked third in the league defensively last year, giving up 23.4 per contest.

On defense, the Nets conceded 11.8 made three-pointers per game last season, seventh in the NBA.

Clint Capela vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 20 6 6 0 0 0 1 2/26/2023 19 6 12 0 0 1 0 12/9/2022 29 15 11 1 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.