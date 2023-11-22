The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (6-7) ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) currently includes three players. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22 from State Farm Arena.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Hawks suffered a 157-152 loss to the Pacers. In the Hawks' loss, Trae Young led the way with a team-high 38 points (adding one rebound and eight assists).

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0 0 0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1 0 AJ Griffin SF Questionable Illness 4.3 1.3 0.5

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle), Ben Simmons: Out (Hip), Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back)

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and YES

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -4.5 233.5

