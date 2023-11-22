Will Liam Foudy Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 22?
Can we expect Liam Foudy finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Foudy stats and insights
- Foudy is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- Foudy has no points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 60 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Foudy recent games
Predators vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
