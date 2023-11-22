Memphis vs. Michigan: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Memphis Tigers (3-0) hope to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Michigan matchup in this article.
Memphis vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Memphis vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-1.5)
|157.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-1.5)
|157.5
|-122
|+102
Memphis vs. Michigan Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Memphis won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Last season, 16 Tigers games hit the over.
- Michigan covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread last year.
- A total of 16 of the Wolverines' games last season hit the over.
Memphis Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Memphis is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (111th).
- Memphis' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
