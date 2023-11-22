The Memphis Tigers (2-0) will play the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Memphis vs. Michigan Game Information

Memphis Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kendric Davis: 21.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DeAndre Williams: 17.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Elijah McCadden: 7.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chandler Lawson: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Alex Lomax: 6.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Michigan Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hunter Dickinson: 18.5 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Kobe Bufkin: 14.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jett Howard: 14.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dug McDaniel: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Terrance Williams II: 6.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Memphis vs. Michigan Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank
21st 79.4 Points Scored 73.4 134th
233rd 71.8 Points Allowed 69.6 159th
147th 32.2 Rebounds 34.1 52nd
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
310th 6.1 3pt Made 7.7 134th
28th 15.6 Assists 12.2 249th
291st 13.0 Turnovers 10.1 25th

