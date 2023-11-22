The Memphis Tigers (3-0) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total is set at 157.5 in the matchup.

Memphis vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -1.5 157.5

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games last season went over this contest's total of 157.5 points 11 times.

Memphis' contests last season had an average of 151.1 points, 6.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Memphis went 17-14-0 ATS last season.

Memphis put together a 20-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 87% of those games).

The Tigers had a 20-3 record last year (winning 87% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, Memphis' implied win probability is 55.6%.

Memphis vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 157.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 157.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 11 35.5% 79.4 152.8 71.8 141.4 146.1 Michigan 7 25% 73.4 152.8 69.6 141.4 141.1

Additional Memphis Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers recorded 79.4 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 69.6 the Wolverines gave up.

Memphis went 10-9 against the spread and 17-5 overall last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Memphis vs. Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 17-14-0 12-12 16-15-0 Michigan 15-13-0 5-6 16-12-0

Memphis vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Michigan 13-2 Home Record 13-4 7-5 Away Record 3-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

