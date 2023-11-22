How to Watch Tennessee vs. Kansas on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) play the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 on ESPN.
Tennessee vs. Kansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 43.1% from the field, 7% higher than the 36.1% the Jayhawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots better than 36.1% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 314th.
- The Volunteers put up an average of 76.4 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 66 the Jayhawks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66 points, Tennessee is 4-1.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.1.
- The Volunteers allowed fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than on the road (63.7) last season.
- Tennessee drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (32.6%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Wofford
|W 82-61
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/20/2023
|Syracuse
|W 73-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Purdue
|L 71-67
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
