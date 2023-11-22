Wednesday's game between the Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) and Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) squaring off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 74-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET on November 22.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tennessee vs. Kansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. Kansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 74, Tennessee 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Kansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-2.5)

Kansas (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Kansas is 2-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Jayhawks have gone over the point total in three games, while Volunteers games have gone over three times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 76.4 points per game, 171st in college basketball, and allowing 60 per contest, 24th in college basketball) and have a +82 scoring differential.

Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of five boards. It grabs 35.6 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.6.

Tennessee hits 2.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.2 (116th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 10.8 (107th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.