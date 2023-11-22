The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The game tips at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

Tennessee vs. Kansas Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -1.5 140.5

Volunteers Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee has combined with its opponent to score more than 140.5 points only twice this season.

The average over/under for Tennessee's matchups this season is 136.4, 4.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Tennessee's ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.

Tennessee was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Volunteers have a record of 2-1 when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee vs. Kansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 3 75% 85.8 162.2 66 126 145.8 Tennessee 2 40% 76.4 162.2 60 126 137.5

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Volunteers score 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (66).

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 66 points.

Tennessee vs. Kansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 2-2-0 2-2 3-1-0 Tennessee 3-2-0 0-1 3-2-0

Tennessee vs. Kansas Home/Away Splits

Kansas Tennessee 15-1 Home Record 14-2 7-4 Away Record 4-6 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.7 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

