UT Martin vs. North Alabama November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The North Alabama Lions (2-0) face the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. This matchup will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)
- Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Soucie: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
UT Martin vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UT Martin Rank
|UT Martin AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|14th
|80.5
|Points Scored
|74.1
|119th
|319th
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|74.3
|297th
|18th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|31.1
|229th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|309th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|11.5
|304th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|10.7
|61st
