The Week 13 college football slate includes six games featuring MAC teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.

Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan | Eastern Michigan vs. Buffalo

Week 13 MAC Results

Bowling Green 34 Western Michigan 10

  • Pregame Favorite: Bowling Green (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 51.5

Bowling Green Leaders

  • Passing: Connor Bazelak (18-for-26, 217 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Taron Keith (13 ATT, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Harold Fannin (11 TAR, 8 REC, 99 YDS)

Western Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Hayden Wolff (17-for-27, 123 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jalen Buckley (18 ATT, 85 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Kenneth Womack (10 TAR, 8 REC, 44 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Western MichiganBowling Green
258Total Yards360
123Passing Yards228
135Rushing Yards132
2Turnovers1

Eastern Michigan 24 Buffalo 11

  • Pregame Favorite: Buffalo (-5.5)
  • Pregame Total: 37

Eastern Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Austin Smith (19-for-27, 141 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Samson Evans (22 ATT, 127 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: JB Mitchell III (8 TAR, 7 REC, 75 YDS)

Buffalo Leaders

  • Passing: Cole Snyder (11-for-26, 135 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: CJ Ogbonna (6 ATT, 43 YDS)
  • Receiving: Marlyn Johnson (7 TAR, 4 REC, 80 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

BuffaloEastern Michigan
337Total Yards367
174Passing Yards141
163Rushing Yards226
3Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 13 MAC Games

No. 23 Toledo Rockets at Central Michigan Chippewas

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, November 24
  • Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Toledo (-10.5)

Ohio Bobcats at Akron Zips

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, November 24
  • Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Ohio (-14)

Northern Illinois Huskies at Kent State Golden Flashes

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Dix Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Northern Illinois (-18.5)

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Ball State Cardinals

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Scheumann Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Miami (OH) (-6.5)

