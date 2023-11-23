The San Francisco 49ers (7-3) will square off against their NFC West-rival, the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) in a matchup on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks will try to pull off an upset as 7-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 43 points.

49ers vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the 49ers have had the lead seven times, have trailed two times, and have been tied one time.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 6.5 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 2.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Seahawks have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

The 49ers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.7 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Seahawks have won the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the 49ers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games and have been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

Offensively, San Francisco is averaging 5.5 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.0 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

In terms of third-quarter scoring, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games and have been outscored in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

The 49ers have won the fourth quarter in eight games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in two games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.3 points on average in that quarter.

After 10 games this season, the Seahawks have lost the fourth quarter six times and won four times.

49ers vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the 49ers have been winning seven times (6-1 in those games), have been behind two times (0-2), and have been tied one time (1-0).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Seahawks have been winning five times (3-2 in those games), have trailed four times (2-2), and have been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

The 49ers have won the second half in eight games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in two games.

San Francisco's offense is averaging 13.0 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in the second half.

In 10 games this year, the Seahawks have won the second half four times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

