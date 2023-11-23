The Dallas Cowboys (7-3) host an NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders (4-7) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium.

We provide more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Commanders

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cowboys vs. Commanders Insights

  • The Cowboys score just 2.5 more points per game (30.2) than the Commanders give up (27.7).
  • Washington averages four more points per game (21.5) than Dallas surrenders (17.5).
  • The Cowboys collect just 0.5 fewer yards per game (372.3), than the Commanders give up per matchup (372.8).
  • Washington racks up 74.4 more yards per game (340.7) than Dallas gives up (266.3).
  • This season, the Cowboys rush for just 2.5 more yards (116.8) than the Commanders allow per contest (114.3).
  • Washington rushes for 95.7 yards per game, 13.5 fewer than the 109.2 Dallas allows per contest.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, three fewer than the Commanders have forced (13).
  • Washington has turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than Dallas has forced a turnover (16) this season.

Cowboys Home Performance

  • At home, the Cowboys put up 40 points per game and give up 12.5. That's more than they score overall (30.2), but less than they allow (17.5).
  • At home, the Cowboys accumulate 446.5 yards per game and give up 230. That's more than they gain overall (372.3), but less than they allow (266.3).
  • In home games, Dallas accumulates 314.5 passing yards per game and gives up 150. That's more than it gains overall (255.5), and less than it allows (157.1).
  • The Cowboys' average yards rushing at home (132) is higher than their overall average (116.8). And their average yards conceded at home (80) is lower than overall (109.2).
  • At home, the Cowboys convert 50.9% of third downs and allow 18.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (46.8%), and less than they allow (32.8%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
11/5/2023 at Philadelphia L 28-23 FOX
11/12/2023 New York W 49-17 FOX
11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX
11/23/2023 Washington - CBS
11/30/2023 Seattle - Amazon Prime Video
12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC
12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX

Commanders Away Performance

  • In road games, the Commanders score 23.8 points per game and give up 23.8. That's more than they score overall (21.5), but less than they give up (27.7).
  • On the road, the Commanders rack up 334.5 yards per game and give up 398. That's less than they gain overall (340.7), but more than they allow (372.8).
  • Washington's average yards passing on the road (239.7) is lower than its overall average (245). But its average yards allowed in road games (287.2) is higher than overall (258.5).
  • On the road, the Commanders accumulate 94.8 rushing yards per game and concede 110.8. That's less than they gain (95.7) and allow (114.3) overall.
  • The Commanders' third-down percentages on offense (35.7%) and defense (30.9%) away from home are both lower than their overall numbers of 37.3% and 38.2%, respectively.

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
11/5/2023 at New England W 20-17 FOX
11/12/2023 at Seattle L 29-26 FOX
11/19/2023 New York L 31-19 FOX
11/23/2023 at Dallas - CBS
12/3/2023 Miami - FOX
12/17/2023 at Los Angeles - CBS
12/24/2023 at New York - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.