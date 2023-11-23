How to Watch Memphis vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Memphis vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 47.9% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 42.4% the Razorbacks' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Memphis had a 19-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.4% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.
- The Tigers scored 11.5 more points per game last year (79.4) than the Razorbacks gave up (67.9).
- When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, Memphis went 19-6.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Memphis put up fewer points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (82.0) last season.
- The Tigers conceded 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Memphis sunk more triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (34.6%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Missouri
|W 70-55
|Mizzou Arena
|11/17/2023
|Alabama State
|W 92-75
|FedExForum
|11/22/2023
|Michigan
|W 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/6/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
