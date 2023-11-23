The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Memphis vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 47.9% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 42.4% the Razorbacks' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Memphis had a 19-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.
  • The Tigers scored 11.5 more points per game last year (79.4) than the Razorbacks gave up (67.9).
  • When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, Memphis went 19-6.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Memphis put up fewer points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (82.0) last season.
  • The Tigers conceded 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Memphis sunk more triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (34.6%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Missouri W 70-55 Mizzou Arena
11/17/2023 Alabama State W 92-75 FedExForum
11/22/2023 Michigan W 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/6/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

