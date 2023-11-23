The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Memphis vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 47.9% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 42.4% the Razorbacks' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Memphis had a 19-6 record in games the team collectively shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Tigers were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Razorbacks finished 142nd.

The Tigers scored 11.5 more points per game last year (79.4) than the Razorbacks gave up (67.9).

When it scored more than 67.9 points last season, Memphis went 19-6.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Memphis put up fewer points at home (79.9 per game) than on the road (82.0) last season.

The Tigers conceded 70.7 points per game at home last season, and 78.3 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Memphis sunk more triples on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (34.6%).

