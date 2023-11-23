Thursday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) and Memphis Tigers (4-0) going head to head at Imperial Arena has a projected final score of 77-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 23.

The game has no set line.

Memphis vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Memphis vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 77, Memphis 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-0.5)

Arkansas (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis Performance Insights

Memphis owned a top-25 offense last year, ranking 21st-best in college basketball with 79.4 points per game. Defensively, it ranked 233rd with 71.8 points allowed per contest.

The Tigers averaged 32.2 boards per game (147th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

Memphis ranked 28th in the country with 15.6 assists per game.

The Tigers ranked 25th-best in the country by forcing 14.9 turnovers per game. They ranked 291st in college basketball by averaging 13 turnovers per contest.

The Tigers drained 6.1 treys per game (310th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 35.3% three-point percentage (108th-ranked).

Memphis allowed 8 three-pointers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 30.8% three-point percentage (31st-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Memphis last season, 70.9% of them were two-pointers (78.6% of the team's made baskets) and 29.1% were from beyond the arc (21.4%).

