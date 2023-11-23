Thursday's game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has the Indiana Hoosiers (3-1) squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers (3-1) at 6:00 PM ET on November 23. Our computer prediction projects a 84-76 win for Indiana, who are favored by our model.

The Volunteers are coming off of a 100-73 victory over Troy in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Tennessee vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

Tennessee vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee 76

Other SEC Predictions

Tennessee Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Volunteers outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game last season with a +412 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (19th in college basketball) and allowed 65.9 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

Tennessee scored fewer points in conference play (76.5 per game) than overall (77.1).

At home, the Volunteers put up 79.4 points per game last season, 3.0 more than they averaged away (76.4).

At home, Tennessee gave up 61.7 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (71.4).

