The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Commodores have also taken three games in a row.

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

The Commodores shot at a 42.5% clip from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.

Vanderbilt went 10-1 when it shot better than 44.4% from the field.

The Commodores were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 60th.

The Commodores put up only 1.1 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Wolfpack gave up to opponents (70.8).

When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, Vanderbilt went 12-2.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Vanderbilt scored 71.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.4.

At home, the Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.9.

Vanderbilt made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (33.8%).

