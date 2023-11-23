How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Commodores have also taken three games in a row.
Vanderbilt vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Vanderbilt Stats Insights
- The Commodores shot at a 42.5% clip from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Wolfpack averaged.
- Vanderbilt went 10-1 when it shot better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Commodores were the 96th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolfpack finished 60th.
- The Commodores put up only 1.1 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Wolfpack gave up to opponents (70.8).
- When it scored more than 70.8 points last season, Vanderbilt went 12-2.
Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Vanderbilt scored 71.2 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.4.
- At home, the Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 78.9.
- Vanderbilt made fewer 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (8.8) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (33.8%).
Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 74-67
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/14/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 74-70
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 75-71
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/23/2023
|NC State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
