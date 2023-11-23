The NC State Wolfpack (3-0) carry a three-game win streak into a road contest against the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1), winners of three straight as well. It tips at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the NC State vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Vanderbilt Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-7.5) 142.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-7.5) 142.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Vanderbilt went 18-14-0 ATS last season.

The Commodores were 7-3 ATS last year when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

NC State covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

A total of 15 Wolfpack games last season hit the over.

Vanderbilt Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Vanderbilt, based on its national championship odds (+25000), ranks significantly better (74th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (249th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Vanderbilt has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

