Thursday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (3-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (3-1) going head to head at Michelob ULTRA Arena has a projected final score of 78-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of NC State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on November 23.

There is no line set for the game.

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Vanderbilt vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 78, Vanderbilt 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Vanderbilt vs. NC State

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-15.6)

NC State (-15.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.0

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

Vanderbilt scored 71.9 points per game and gave up 71.5 last year, ranking them 175th in the country on offense and 224th on defense.

Last year, the Commodores were 96th in the country in rebounds (33.1 per game) and 329th in rebounds conceded (33.9).

At 11.5 assists per game last season, Vanderbilt was 304th in college basketball.

The Commodores were 66th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.4 per game) and 209th in 3-point percentage (33.6%) last year.

Giving up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.0% from downtown last season, Vanderbilt was 111th and 37th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, the Commodores attempted 42.2% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 57.8% from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.3% of the Commodores' baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.7% were 2-pointers.

