Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball schedule on Thursday, the Oklahoma Sooners and the Princeton Tigers square off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Maryland Terrapins vs. No. 23 Washington State Cougars
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
- Location: Cancún, Mexico
How to Watch Maryland vs. Washington State
- TV: FloHoops
Cincinnati Bearcats vs. No. 3 Colorado Buffaloes
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
- Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Colorado
- TV: ESPN3
No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Princeton Tigers
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
- Location: Cypress Lake, Florida
How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Princeton
- TV: FSW Live
Kentucky Wildcats vs. No. 10 NC State Wolfpack
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
- Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
How to Watch Kentucky vs. NC State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Creighton Bluejays
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
- Location: Cancún, Mexico
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Creighton
- TV: FloHoops
No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 21 Indiana Hoosiers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
- Location: Cypress Lake, Florida
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arizona State Sun Devils vs. No. 12 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
- Location: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
How to Watch Arizona State vs. Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
