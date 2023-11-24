The Monmouth Hawks (1-1) meet the Belmont Bruins (1-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Belmont vs. Monmouth Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Belmont Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Belmont Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Cade Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Even Brauns: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Monmouth Top Players (2022-23)

Myles Foster: 12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jack Collins: 10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Klemen Vuga: 9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Tahron Allen: 8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jakari Spence: 4.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Belmont vs. Monmouth Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Monmouth Rank Monmouth AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank 355th 61.7 Points Scored 76.5 62nd 306th 74.7 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd 288th 29.8 Rebounds 30.1 270th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 362nd 4.1 3pt Made 9.6 14th 268th 12.0 Assists 15.3 35th 316th 13.4 Turnovers 10.7 61st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.