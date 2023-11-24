The Belmont Bruins (2-2) square off against the Monmouth Hawks (2-2) as 5-point favorites on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 155.5 points.

Belmont vs. Monmouth Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Favorite Spread Over/Under Belmont -5 155.5

Belmont Betting Records & Stats

Belmont's games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 155.5 points 13 times.

Belmont's contests last season had an average of 148.3 points, 7.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Belmont won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times.

Belmont finished with a 16-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 72.7% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -208 or shorter, the Bruins had a 10-1 record (winning 90.9% of their games).

Belmont has an implied moneyline win probability of 67.5% in this game.

Belmont vs. Monmouth Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 155.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 155.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Belmont 13 41.9% 76.5 138.2 71.8 146.5 143.3 Monmouth 6 18.2% 61.7 138.2 74.7 146.5 136.5

Additional Belmont Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bruins recorded only 1.8 more points per game (76.5) than the Hawks allowed (74.7).

Belmont went 11-7 against the spread and 14-5 overall last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Belmont vs. Monmouth Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Belmont 15-14-2 7-4 18-13-0 Monmouth 12-21-0 9-16 19-14-0

Belmont vs. Monmouth Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Belmont Monmouth 12-2 Home Record 3-10 7-7 Away Record 3-15 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 5-7-2 Away ATS Record 6-12-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.0 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

