A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Chattanooga Mocs (4-0) host the Evansville Purple Aces (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Mocs are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Purple Aces, who have won four in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chattanooga vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Chattanooga Stats Insights

Last season, the Mocs had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.6% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Purple Aces' opponents made.

Chattanooga had a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.9% from the field.

The Purple Aces ranked 343rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Mocs finished 86th.

Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Mocs averaged were only 1.2 more points than the Purple Aces allowed (76.0).

When Chattanooga totaled more than 76.0 points last season, it went 12-3.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Chattanooga performed better at home last season, posting 80.8 points per game, compared to 72 per game in away games.

The Mocs gave up 70.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.7).

Chattanooga drained 11.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.3 more than it averaged in road games (11.3). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.7% at home and 38.1% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule