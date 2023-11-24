Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Claiborne County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Claiborne County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Claiborne County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northview Academy at Claiborne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: New Tazewell, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.