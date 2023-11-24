Friday's game at Woodling Gymnasium has the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-3) squaring off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-3) at 7:00 PM ET on November 24. Our computer prediction projects a 79-71 victory for East Tennessee State, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

7:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Woodling Gymnasium

East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 79, Alabama A&M 71

Spread & Total Prediction for East Tennessee State vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: East Tennessee State (-8.2)

East Tennessee State (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 149.5

East Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have been outscored by four points per game (scoring 67.2 points per game to rank 298th in college basketball while allowing 71.2 per contest to rank 191st in college basketball) and have a -20 scoring differential overall.

The 35.8 rebounds per game East Tennessee State averages rank 109th in the nation. Its opponents grab 36.2 per contest.

East Tennessee State hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (162nd in college basketball) at a 29% rate (296th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The Buccaneers average 81.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (339th in college basketball), and allow 86 points per 100 possessions (144th in college basketball).

East Tennessee State has come up short in the turnover battle by two turnovers per game, committing 14.8 (323rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.8 (157th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.