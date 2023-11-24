Friday's contest at Watsco Center has the Norfolk State Spartans (5-0) going head to head against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) at 1:30 PM ET on November 24. Our computer prediction projects a 61-53 victory for Norfolk State.

In their last game on Sunday, the Buccaneers claimed a 72-56 win over Presbyterian.

East Tennessee State vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

East Tennessee State vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 61, East Tennessee State 53

East Tennessee State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buccaneers put up 64.4 points per game (194th in college basketball) last season while allowing 55.7 per outing (17th in college basketball). They had a +303 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

With 66.4 points per game in SoCon games, East Tennessee State tallied 2 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (64.4 PPG).

In home games, the Buccaneers scored 1.4 more points per game last season (65.4) than they did away from home (64.0).

In home games, East Tennessee State allowed 11.4 fewer points per game (50.2) than on the road (61.6).

