Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hawkins County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Hawkins County, Tennessee and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hawkins County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tennessee High School at Volunteer High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Church Hill, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.