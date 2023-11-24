How to Watch Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Bell Centre. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons' 51.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
- Lipscomb is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Bisons are the 293rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 114th.
- The Bisons average 15.0 more points per game (88.8) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (73.8).
- When it scores more than 73.8 points, Lipscomb is 3-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lipscomb scored 80.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.0 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Bisons allowed 7.1 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than on the road (74.2).
- Beyond the arc, Lipscomb made fewer triples on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (36.0%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Asbury
|W 113-74
|Allen Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 96-65
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|11/18/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 106-81
|Allen Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Bell Centre
|11/25/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Wofford
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.