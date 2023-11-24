Friday's contest features the Lipscomb Bisons (3-2) and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) matching up at Bell Centre in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 92-69 victory for heavily favored Lipscomb according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 24.

The game has no line set.

Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Bell Centre

Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 92, UNC Asheville 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: Lipscomb (-23.2)

Lipscomb (-23.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.3

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game (posting 88.8 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and conceding 76.2 per contest, 283rd in college basketball) and have a +63 scoring differential.

Lipscomb grabs 30.4 rebounds per game (289th in college basketball) while allowing 35.4 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by five boards per game.

Lipscomb connects on 12.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in college basketball), 4.8 more than its opponents. It shoots 41.3% from deep (14th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 33%.

Lipscomb has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.8 per game (57th in college basketball) while forcing 13 (158th in college basketball).

