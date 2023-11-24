The Memphis Tigers (5-0) will aim to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Villanova Wildcats (5-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Wildcats have won three games in a row.

Memphis vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 48% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10% higher than the 38% of shots the Wildcats' opponents have hit.

In games Memphis shoots better than 38% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Tigers are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 132nd.

The Tigers put up 82.2 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 64.3 the Wildcats give up.

When Memphis scores more than 64.3 points, it is 5-0.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively, Memphis posted 79.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 82 points per game in away games.

Defensively the Tigers played better at home last year, allowing 70.7 points per game, compared to 78.3 in road games.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Memphis performed worse at home last year, averaging 5.5 threes per game, compared to 6.3 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 34.6% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% clip away from home.

