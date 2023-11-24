The Memphis Tigers (8-3) are 13-point favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (3-8) in an AAC matchup on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The total has been set at 64 points for this matchup.

Memphis has the 16th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (453.4 yards per game), but rank 21st-worst on defense (418.8 yards allowed per game). Temple ranks 107th in points per game (21.1), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS with 34.8 points surrendered per contest.

Memphis vs. Temple Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Channel: ESPN

Memphis vs Temple Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -13 -110 -110 64 -110 -110 -500 +375

Memphis Recent Performance

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Tigers, who rank fifth-worst in total offense (491.3 yards per game) and 0-worst in total defense (472.7 yards per game allowed) over their last three contests.

From an offensive perspective, the Tigers have been a top-25 unit over the previous three games with 45.7 points per game (fourth-best). They haven't fared as well on defense, with 42 points allowed per game (-115-worst) over that stretch.

From an offensive perspective, Memphis has been a top-25 passing unit over the last three contests with 390.7 passing yards per game (second-best). It has not fared as well on the other side of the ball, with 270.3 passing yards allowed per game (-85-worst) over that stretch.

Over the last three games, the Tigers rank -84-worst in rushing offense (100.7 rushing yards per game) and -79-worst in rushing defense (202.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Tigers have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three games.

Memphis' past three games have gone over the total.

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has posted a 3-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 13 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Memphis games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (80%).

Memphis has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of seven times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Memphis has won all three games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 83.3%.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 3,266 yards (296.9 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 66.6% of his passes and collecting 24 touchdown passes compared to eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 242 rushing yards on 86 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 162 times for 950 yards (86.4 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 424 receiving yards on 46 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Sutton Smith has carried the ball 53 times for 264 yards (24 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 925 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 58 catches (out of 91 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 49 receptions totaling 783 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Greg Rubin leads the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has two TFL and 37 tackles.

Chandler Martin is the team's top-tackler this year. He's totaled 76 tackles, 10 TFL, two sacks, and one interception.

Cameron Smith has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 41 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

