Middle Tennessee vs. UIC November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-0) face the UIC Flames (1-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. This clash will begin at 4:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Middle Tennessee Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Middle Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)
- DeAndre Dishman: 10.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Teafale Lenard: 8.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Camryn Weston: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eli Lawrence: 12.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elias King: 9.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UIC Top Players (2022-23)
- Jace Carter: 16.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Toby Okani: 11 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Trevante Anderson: 12.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Filip: 7.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Jackson: 7.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Middle Tennessee vs. UIC Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UIC Rank
|UIC AVG
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|294th
|67.2
|Points Scored
|70.1
|210th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|105th
|335th
|28.3
|Rebounds
|30.6
|251st
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|76th
|104th
|8
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|224th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.