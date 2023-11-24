Having taken three straight, the Nashville Predators visit the St. Louis Blues on Friday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch along on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO as the Blues and the Predators play.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Predators vs Blues Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have given up 59 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 19th in the league.

With 56 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 18 9 12 21 22 12 60% Ryan O'Reilly 18 9 8 17 6 20 54.1% Gustav Nyquist 18 2 11 13 13 2 44.4% Thomas Novak 14 6 6 12 7 14 46.8% Roman Josi 18 3 9 12 13 5 -

Blues Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Blues are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 51 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.

The Blues' 52 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Blues are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 38 goals during that stretch.

Blues Key Players