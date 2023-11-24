Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball competition in Shelby County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Humboldt High School at Memphis University School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 24
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.