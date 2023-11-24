The contests in a Week 13 college football slate sure to please for fans in Tennessee include the Vanderbilt Commodores playing the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week

Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Memphis (-13)

Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Fortera Stadium

Fortera Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Tennessee (-27)

