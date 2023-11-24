Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Tennessee
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The contests in a Week 13 college football slate sure to please for fans in Tennessee include the Vanderbilt Commodores playing the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Tennessee on TV This Week
Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Memphis (-13)
Chattanooga Mocs at Austin Peay Governors
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Fortera Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-27)
