How to Watch Tennessee State vs. Mercer on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) will host the Mercer Bears (1-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.
Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Tennessee State Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Bears allow to opponents.
- The Tigers are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 352nd.
- The Tigers average 77.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 76.0 the Bears give up.
- When Tennessee State puts up more than 76.0 points, it is 2-0.
Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee State averaged 85.8 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 67.7 points per contest.
- The Tigers ceded 74.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.8 away from home.
- Tennessee State averaged 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.8% points better than it averaged in road games (8.4 threes per game, 34.0% three-point percentage).
Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Portland
|W 75-65
|Chiles Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 92-67
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/20/2023
|Midway
|W 87-70
|Gentry Complex
|11/24/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Raider Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|Austin Peay
|-
|Gentry Complex
