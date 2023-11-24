The Tennessee State Tigers (4-1) will host the Mercer Bears (1-3) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Tennessee State vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Raider Arena in Niceville, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Tennessee State Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 49.5% the Bears allow to opponents.
  • The Tigers are the 159th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at 352nd.
  • The Tigers average 77.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 76.0 the Bears give up.
  • When Tennessee State puts up more than 76.0 points, it is 2-0.

Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee State averaged 85.8 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 67.7 points per contest.
  • The Tigers ceded 74.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.8 away from home.
  • Tennessee State averaged 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.8% points better than it averaged in road games (8.4 threes per game, 34.0% three-point percentage).

Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Portland W 75-65 Chiles Center
11/17/2023 @ Oregon L 92-67 Matthew Knight Arena
11/20/2023 Midway W 87-70 Gentry Complex
11/24/2023 Mercer - Raider Arena
11/29/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/2/2023 Austin Peay - Gentry Complex

